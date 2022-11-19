Published November 19, 2022

By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

It was all smiles for the Los Angeles Lakers (4-10) after they pulled away from the Detroit Pistons (3-13) for a much-needed 128-121 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

Perhaps, even, an appropriate opportunity to kick back and pour an earned, chilled glass of Lobos to cap off a successful evening at the office.

Well, maybe for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As for Austin Reaves? Only if he can get past its stench.

Reaves had jokes during his postgame press conference, which he conducted alongside Davis. While chasing a loose ball, Reaves was (accidentally) pushed by Alec Burks into the front row. Reaves crashed into the fans (not the worst landing spot) causing numerous beverages to spill and forcing a brief delay in the action. His hustle seemed to fire up the Lakers bench, and the second-year wing was asked about the reception when he got to his sideline.

“I asked ‘Bron if that was his Lobos over there,” Reaves cracked. “It smelled horrible.”

This comment caused a comically perplexed AD to furrow his famous brow and shoot skeptical daggers at the 24-year-old.

“I’m an investor, bro!” Davis reminded him.

“That don’t mean it don’t taste good,” Reaves responded in his Arkansian drawl.

AD smiled, acknowledging his teammates’ sly save: “That a boy.”

Austin Reaves on what the Lakers bench said to him after he got thrown into the front row and drinks got spilled: Austin: I asked Bron if that was his Lobos over there. It smelled horrible. AD: I'm an investor, bro. AR: That don't mean it don't taste good. AD: That a boy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2i8oVnMREh — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 19, 2022

In fairness to Reaves, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Resposado — which was a finalist at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition — is self-described as carrying a “distinct profile that is spicy, bold, and audacious.” That genuinely sounds like it would taste better than it smells. (The Lobos 1701 was named a top-5 tequila in the world, per Forbes.)

Both players should be in good spirits (no pun intended). Reaves was one of many role players to shine for Los Angeles vs. Detroit: 16 points (5-8 FG), six assists, four rebounds, and team-highs 36 minutes and +14.

Austin Reaves bringing the oohs and ahhs from the Lakers crowd 👌 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/SggJFSuMjz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

Austin Reaves since Ham called him out: 13.8 PPG

4.6 RPG

2.4 APG

50/33/86% https://t.co/m6XBj1muN9 — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) November 19, 2022

Davis, meanwhile, was a monster for the second straight game — both coming in Lakers wins with LeBron out with a strained adductor. After a slow start, AD beasted his way to 38 points (10-16 FG, 17-21 FT), 16 rebounds, and four blocks.

🔥 @AntDavis23 dominated in the @Lakers victory, putting up a season-high 38 PTS! 38 PTS | 16 REB | 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/ZyQ4x1N1Dh — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

Anthony Davis last 2 games (with LeBron out): -37 points (15-25 FG, 7-7 FT), 18 rebs (10 offensive), Lakers W

-38 points (10-16 FG, 18-21 FT), 16 rebounds, 4 blocks, Lakers W https://t.co/9nx01o0DtF — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 19, 2022

That will go down smooth.