‘Imagine the disgust on his face’: Nick Wright is certain Lakers will trade Russell Westbrook after Patrick Beverley deal

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are not exactly best of friends. In fact, these two have one of the fiercest personal rivalries in the NBA today. Or at least they used to.

This all might change now that the Los Angeles Lakers have brought in Beverley via a trade deal with the Utah Jazz. For the first time in their respective careers, Russ and Pat Bev will be on the same team. You have to assume that these two will eventually bury the hatchet now that they’re going to be wearing the same uniform, right?

Well, NBA analyst Nick Wright doesn’t think so. He believes that they won’t have to since he has no doubt in his mind that Westbrook is now on his way out of LA. In a recent episode of his own podcast, Wright explained why he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Lakers announced a trade for the former league MVP (h/t Michael Macasero of sportskeeda):

“One hundred percent Russell Westbrook is getting traded,” Wright said. “… Russ is getting traded because he’s the only way to improve the roster. “And as much as the Lakers might want to try the most volatile basketball chemistry of any basketball team ever, they are not going to have Russell Westbrook (and Beverly on the same team).”

In case you forgot, it was Beverley who took a swipe at Westbrook when he suffered a season-ending knee injury many years ago. It’s never been the same since between these two. A few years ago, Russ came out with an epic quote stating that Beverley “tricked” all of us into believing that he was an elite defender when in reality, he just isn’t.

“Can you imagine the disgust on Russell Westbrook’s face if he gets subbed out of the game and Patrick Beverley’s coming in? That’s not happening,” Wright argued.

Well, he’s not wrong. It’s hard to picture Russell Westbrook suddenly forgetting about all his ill will against Beverley — and vice versa. Then again, we’ve seen stranger things happen in the past.