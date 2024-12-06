The Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) will wrap up their four-game road trip on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks (12-11), with LeBron James' status in doubt as he deals with left foot soreness and is listed as questionable.

James, who is in his 22nd NBA season, has been a consistent force for the Lakers, despite battling injuries. After a series of underwhelming performances, he delivered a strong showing in Wednesday’s 134-93 loss to the Miami Heat, recording 29 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and a steal while shooting an efficient 12-for-18 from the field. Despite James' individual efforts, the Lakers struggled as a team, giving up a franchise-record 24 three-pointers to the Heat in one of their worst losses of the season.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Hawks

James’ injury status remains a key storyline as the Lakers aim to bounce back after two consecutive blowout losses. The team has relied heavily on the 39-year-old veteran, who has expressed his goal of playing all 82 regular-season games this year. His presence against Atlanta could be critical for a team looking to regain momentum before returning home for a single-game stint against the Portland Trail Blazers.

So far this season, James has continued to defy expectations in his 22nd year in the league. He is averaging 22.3 points, nine assists (the fourth-highest in the league), and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc. His contributions remain vital for a Lakers squad that has faced inconsistencies and injuries throughout the early part of the season.

The Lakers and Hawks are both looking to gain ground in their respective conferences, with the matchup set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Whether James suits up for the Lakers will likely be a game-time decision, depending on his recovery and the team’s long-term considerations for their star player.