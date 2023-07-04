The Los Angeles Lakers have had a pretty eventful 2023 NBA free-agency period. They have made some dynamic moves during the highly anticipated opening weekend of free agency. With a keen eye for talent and a shrewd approach, the Lakers have strategically secured key players to reinforce their roster. For sure, the Lakers have created a buzz of excitement among fans and experts alike. However, amidst the flurry of acquisitions and the anticipation surrounding the Lakers' renaissance, there remains one glaring area that demands their unwavering attention. Of course, that's if the Lakers harbor the unwavering ambition to reclaim their rightful status as true championship contenders.

In this article, we embark on a comprehensive exploration of the Lakers' current roster. We peel back the layers to uncover the existing strengths that have undoubtedly captivated the basketball world. With stars like the incomparable LeBron James and the versatile Anthony Davis leading the charge, the Lakers' starting lineup exudes a formidable aura. They are poised to strike fear into the hearts of their opponents once more. Complementing their superstar duo, the team has wisely chosen to retain the services of D'Angelo Russell and promising talent Austin Reaves. The versatile Rui Hachimura will also stay for next season. Moreover, the acquisitions of the athletic Jaxson Hayes and the tenacious Gabe Vincent have further solidified the team's depth.

Yet, even amidst this seemingly formidable lineup, a discernible void looms large. There is still a lack of frontcourt depth behind Anthony Davis. Sure, Davis has demonstrated his ability to seamlessly transition to the center position in small-ball lineups. Additionally, the acquisition of Jaxson Hayes has generated intrigue.

Now let's look at the Lakers' biggest roster need after the first weekend of free agency.

The Lakers' Need

The Lakers' starting lineup, led by the formidable duo of James and Davis, projects an imposing force on the court. Furthermore, the retention of Russell, Reaves, and Hachimura, alongside the acquisitions of Hayes and Vincent, has undeniably strengthened their depth. However, one discernible gap persists. Despite that, the Lakers would be wise to address this critical need by securing another true center who can provide vital rim protection and unleash the power of dominating rebounding on both ends of the court.

To address this pressing need, the Lakers should consider pursuing free-agent targets like Bismack Biyombo and Montrezl Harrell. Both players possess the skills required to make significant contributions off the bench. Throughout their careers, they have showcased their prowess in rebounding and shot-blocking. Moreover, their experience and leadership qualities could prove invaluable for a team aiming to reclaim its championship pedigree.

Potential Fits

Bismack Biyombo and Montrezl Harrell are both free agents that the Lakers could potentially sign. Here are some potential contributions that each player could bring to the team:

Bismack Biyombo:

Biyombo is known for his defensive skills, particularly his shot-blocking ability. He is also a pretty strong rebounder. He has averaged 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his 12-year career.

Montrezl Harrell:

Harrell is a stronger scorer than Biyombo. In fact, he has averaged 12.1 points per game over eight seasons. Harrell is known for his high energy and intensity on the court, which can help motivate his teammates. Harrell is also a solid rebounder, averaging 5.0 rebounds per game in his career.

Looking Ahead

It is important to acknowledge that the Lakers currently find themselves over the salary cap. This restricts their ability to make significant moves in the free agency market. Nevertheless, there is still a viable avenue available to them — the mid-level exception. By utilizing this exception, the Lakers can sign a player like Biyombo or Harrell. That's even while surpassing the salary cap. The mid-level exception allows them to offer contracts of up to $9.5 million per year, irrespective of their salary cap limitations.

As the dust settles on the first weekend of free agency, it becomes evident that the Los Angeles Lakers' most pressing need lies in solidifying the center position. Bismack Biyombo and Montrezl Harrell emerge as potential targets who possess the qualities required to address this need effectively. Despite the Lakers' current position above the salary cap, the utilization of the mid-level exception provides a pathway to secure the services of one of these players. Successfully addressing this need will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in determining the Lakers' trajectory and prospects for the upcoming season.

Keep in mind that in the ever-competitive landscape of the NBA, teams must relentlessly pursue opportunities to improve. The Lakers have proven their commitment to this cause by making strategic moves during the initial stages of the 2023 NBA free agency. However, they must not overlook the importance of bolstering their frontcourt. By acquiring a center who can provide exceptional rim protection and rebounding, the Lakers can enhance their chances of getting another NBA championship. The road ahead may present challenges, but the Lakers possess the means and the motivation to address their biggest need and propel themselves toward greatness.