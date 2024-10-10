An explosive report published by ESPN on Thursday afternoon details Jerry West's regrets about his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. West was a dedicated basketball ambassador, even serving as inspiration for the silhouette of the NBA logo that was introduced in 1969. The article details that West pondered about his time in the sport as both a player and executive and when it was time to step away, especially following the passing of Kobe Bryant in 2020.

“Sometimes. I feel like I just need to work on myself. Sometimes, I just think not being involved might be good for me,” West said in 2020 according to the report by ESPN.

He continued, “Look at all the tragedies every day that go on. You just wonder, ‘Are you pushing your luck by putting so much pressure on yourself to try to help make a difference?' … And I like pressure, but, after a while, I really don't know if it's good for you. I really don't — and particularly at this point in my life.”

Per the report, West looked at the massive success of LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and even Kobe Bryant outside of basketball.

“Those people have really had a career away from basketball. The only thing I've done in my whole life is to be involved with teams,” he said per the report.

His regret about his six-decade career in basketball was certainly compounded by workplace politics and posturing that ultimately hurt him, particularly in dealing with his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Per the report, he even expressed a regret for his time with the Purple & Gold.

“I almost wish that I had never played or worked for them.”

His sentiments are certainly shocking, given his tenure with the team. West spent his entire playing career with the Lakers, who selected him as the second overall pick in the 1960 NBA Draft when they were still the Minneapolis Lakers. He ultimately built his playing legacy as a member of the team, even going to the finals nine times in his 14 seasons and winning the championship alongside fellow Hall-of-Famers Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlin.

He served as the Lakers' coach from 1976 to 1979 before transitioning to an executive role. During his tenure, he guided the franchise to eight championships over two decades, featuring the iconic trio of Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as well as the Kobe and Shaq era.

Still the relationship soured over time, particularly in the lead-up to the 2019-2020 season. The ESPN report details his notable differences with Jeanie Buss but West took issue with the team ultimately taking away his family’s season tickets and Buss leaving him off his top-five all-time Lakers list. However, it appeared that the departure of his son Ryan West from the organization angered Jerry West, who believed that Ryan's departure from the organization was collateral damage due to his issues.

“They let him go because of me,”He mentioned this a week after Ryan left per the report.

The report also details grievances that West had with the organization dating back to his final years as executive of the Lakers before his departure in 2000. West wasn't keen on then-head coach Phil Jackson's personal relationship with Jeanie Buss and also his changing relationship with the organization. The report details comments he made after the Laker's championship win in 2000 to the Los Angeles Times.

“I felt underappreciated by leadership, and leadership is ownership. As we left the Forum to Staples Center, I'd say, ‘What am I doing here? What am I doing to myself?' Destructive feelings, a different drama every day. Leaving was the biggest relief of my life.”

The comprehensive editorial was released just days before West's third induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, recognizing his executive positions with the Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, along with his consulting roles with the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers. West had previously been inducted as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic gold medal team in 2010.