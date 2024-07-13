Bringing on a first-time head coach comes with its share of growing pains, especially when dealing with seasoned stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers' decision to hire Redick indicates they anticipate strong collaboration between the coach and their veteran players.

Given the strong pressure to win from fans and management, the job requires Redick's firm determination and calmness under stress. These are some of the qualities JJ Redick needs to succeed in his new role after retiring from playing.

With uncertainty surrounding Redick's coaching experience, the Lakers proceeded cautiously, engaging in detailed discussions with him about his coaching philosophy.

JJ Redicks planned system for the Lakers

During the Summer League broadcast on ESPN, JJ Redick noted that the Lakers were significantly more effective when running set plays last season compared to playing in a more random style. He anticipates a shift towards more structured play next season.

“We have LeBron and AD on our team. Those guys are obviously going to be offensive hubs. But we are going to play with more movement, more cutting and we have to certainly get buy-in from all the players to play that way,” said JJ Redick via Ryan Ward.

Redick's main takeaway is his desire to center the team's strategy around Davis. When looking at how other big men are utilized similarly, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokić come to mind as prime examples.

All three big men had the ball in their hands far more than Davis did, averaging more points and taking more shots than the Lakers' big man.

Anthony Davis taking a much bigger role

If Redick positions AD to be an offensive hub, taking more shot attempts, it could address a common frustration among fans: Davis occasionally becoming passive and disappearing offensively.

Asking Davis to assume more responsibility is a sensible request. The nine-time All-Star averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across 76 games for Los Angeles in the 2023-24 season. These numbers were on par with James, who averaged 25.7 points.

Given Davis' youth compared to James' age, increasing Davis' offensive role could help extend James' career longevity.

The injury bug has plagued Davis for his entire career, but his career-high 76 games in the previous season marked a huge improvement. Maintaining good health will be crucial for him to assume a larger role, but his positive performance in 2023-24 provides some optimism for this prospect.

LeBron James off-ball

Redick's plan for LeBron is to have him play more off-ball. The All-Star forward had a career-best 41 percent three-point shooting accuracy this season, though he attempted just 5.1 triples per game, his lowest since his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18.

Redick increasing Anthony Davis' role, especially in late-game situations, and reducing LeBron James' primary ball-handling responsibilities by utilizing him off the ball more, could be the adjustment that leads to James winning his fifth title and Davis securing his second.

The Lakers finished with a 47-35 record and were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. With the addition of Redick and draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, the Lakers aim to achieve greater success in a stacked Western Conference.