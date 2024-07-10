Podcasting is not the only thing JJ Redick is putting behind him. The new Los Angeles Lakers head coach is also done showing off his prolific shooting skills.

Although he is intent on building strong working relationships at practice, Redick is not going to just be one of the guys. “I'm not doing shooting contests,” he told Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, via ClutchPoints. “I'm not playing basketball… If somebody challenges me {maybe}… but I'm not going to go out of my way to challenge them!… I'm just terrified at this point of an injury.”

The 40-year-old first-year head coach retired from the NBA almost three years ago and is clearly not someone who is desperate to recapture his glory days on the court. His thrills no longer come from behind the 3-point line, but rather from devising a crafty game plan from the sidelines that can help the Lakers vault towards the top of the Western Conference standings.

Beyond wanting to avoid a trip to the hospital, Redick likely wants to maintain a clear line between authority figure and buddy. His ability to understand and communicate with players is a big reason why the organization hired him, but he must also command their respect. That can be harder to do if he is competing in contests.

JJ Redick is incredibly serious about succeeding in LA as a head coach, and this team needs a strong leader at the helm. Hence, fans should not anticipate seeing videos of him stealing the limelight with a shooting showcase. But the former Duke star will surely try to help his players perfect their own long distance jumpers.

After all, a case can be made that he is the team's most important offseason addition.

Lakers are counting on JJ Redick to maximize their talent

Since the Lakers have been quiet in free agency, much of the onus will be on the HC to elevate this team during the 2024-25 season. Yes, rookie Dalton Knecht will have a solid opportunity to make an immediate impact, but Redick could have the power to unlock the full potential of this squad.

A fairly healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, along with a productive campaign from Austin Reaves, was not enough to propel Los Angeles into the top-tier of the league. Injuries and a bad matchup in the Denver Nuggets derailed what could have potentially been another notable postseason run for the Purple and Gold. Many fans also believe that coaching was not up to par.

Redick must determine how to best utilize the team's role players like Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Knecht and maybe even Bronny James. The “other guys” can decide the Lakers' ceiling in 2024-25, and it is up to their coach to put them in the best spots to produce.

Motivating them will be a key part of that process. And although Redick can do just that by sinking 3-pointers at practice, it will probably be most constructive for him to guide his team in a more conventional manner. Besides, the value of a healthy JJ Redick cannot be overstated.