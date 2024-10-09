Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers will have to forgive JJ Redick for, well, being a fan of Christopher Nolan movies. The organization also has to admit this is a bit of “limbo” season with LeBron James about to hit 40 years old. The new head coach paired those two trains of thought when circled by the media a day after the Lakers' first preseason game.

“(The Lakers) have a LIMBO rate,” Redick explained. “LIMBO is you're not crashing and you're not getting back. We were the worst team in the league last year at a LIMBO rate. In an ideal world, everybody crashes and we deal with the consequences of that. So we've got to sort of emphasize that and emphasize staying out of limbo. I believe that was ‘Inception,’ we all know what happens when you get stuck in limbo.”

The Lakers have been stuck in a preseason limbo of sorts as well. They do not have a home game before tipping off the regular season thanks to some renovations. That has made time management and logistics a bit more difficult according to Redick. Getting up quality shots in the first two preseason games, both losses, does not seem to be an issue, however.

It's more about knocking off rust and getting those attempts to go in.

“I actually think we've done a pretty good job of getting good looks,” Redick stated. “There were a couple forced in transition and off of the dribble in the first half. Then there were a couple of offensive rebounds in the second half that I thought maybe we could have kept the ball moving and got a better shot. But I like the mindset overall to shoot when set, shoot good threes.”

Lakers need a blockbuster from JJ Redick, LeBron James

James and Redick's friendship went a long way to convincing the Lakers to bet on the former journeyman. Redick was a chaos agent going back to his Duke days, then spent 15 years provoking opposing fans to lose their religion in public. Los Angeles expects nothing less than a blockbuster season from the former podcasting team.

Redick might not miss a chance to name-drop some silver screen appreciation this season. More Nolan-related content can be expected if Redick's cinema tastes are still the same.

“I'm a Christopher Nolan fiend. I love Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, Memento, and of course the Batman trilogy. I love all his movies.”

Well, almost all of them according to that 2017 GQ article.

“I don’t think the meta [story] of Dunkirk was like over my head. I get what he was trying to get across. I just didn’t enjoy it,” Redick admitted. “It wasn’t an enjoyable movie. It was boring. I don’t know how anyone can sit through that and be like, ‘Oh my god, what an awesome film.’ There was no emotional attachment to anything. The story of World War II, it touches people but as a movie, it was missing something.”