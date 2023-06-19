Chris Paul may be on the Washington Wizards right now, but there is widespread belief that he will be moved sometime in the near future. If and when that happens, expect a fading dynasty to be in pursuit.

The Golden State Warriors already had their sights set on the point guard and could be preparing to make another go at him following a huge trade between the Phoenix Suns and Washington Sunday afternoon.

“The Wizards are gonna try to see if they can flip [Chris Paul] to a 3rd team,” Shams Charania reported on FanDuel TV. “The Clippers, The warriors – Those are 2 teams that did discuss potential deals with the Suns prior to this trade going down.” NBA fans were already well-aware of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers' intention to acquire Paul, but the Dubs can add a whole new element to this sweepstakes.



Which team would be the best fit for CP3? “The Wizards are gonna try to see if they can flip [Chris Paul] to a 3rd team… The Clippers, The warriors – Those are 2 teams that did discuss potential deals with the Suns prior to this trade going down” – @ShamsCharania#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/vrhlXI6s1O — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) June 19, 2023

While maybe a seemingly unnatural fit alongside Steph Curry, the future Hall of Famer would not demand many looks on offense. He is still a top-notch playmaker, averaging 8.9 assists per game last season for Phoenix. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr would need to make some adjustments, but a strong veteran presence might be the X factor this season's squad was missing.

The strife caused by Draymond Green striking teammate Jordan Poole created unnecessary tension and drama. Chris Paul can be the glue for this team, if nothing else. And with the Warriors having championship muscle memory at this point, chemistry and added leadership might be the only tune-up the organization needs after falling short in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Paul's future is very much up in the air, as multiple front offices prepare their best pitch to Washington. The Warriors have a habit of upending people's expectations. How fitting would it be for them to swoop in here and make a big move, just when they are being eulogized by the NBA world.