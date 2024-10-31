After starting the season with a 3-0 record, the JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers have now suffered two consecutive losses. In their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the final score of 134-110 highlighted the dominance of the Cavs' backcourt, which overwhelmed the Lakers' defense. The silver lining for the Lakers came when Bronny James saw playing time in the final minutes and scored his first NBA basket.

Bronny James' first NBA points

The younger James made a move to the baseline and then backed away. Instead of passing, he took a shot over fellow 2024 draft pick Jaylon Tyson, scoring for his first points in the NBA.

Bronny James ended the game with 2 points and 2 assists, but scoring his first NBA basket marks a significant milestone for the young point guard. Notably, this achievement took place in the same arena where his father, LeBron James accomplished the same feat over 20 years ago.

“The fact that he did it back here in Cleveland was cool,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said after the game.

Bronny James has deep ties to Cleveland, having spent significant time there while his father played for the Cavaliers from 2003-04 to 2009-10 and again from 2014-15 to 2017-18. Born in Cuyahoga Falls, just about 40 minutes from Cleveland, Bronny looked forward to returning to a place with such personal significance.

The Cavaliers tormenting the Lakers all-game long

The Cavaliers started strong, exploding for 42 points in the first quarter and maintaining their lead throughout the game. LeBron James topped all scorers with 26 points, along with 6 rebounds and 3 assists on 69.2% shooting. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis kept his impressive season going with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, 13 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Dalton Knecht added 18 points off the bench, hitting 6 of 12 shots, including two three-pointers. However, apart from Knecht and the two stars, no other Lakers player managed to score in double figures. The Lakers collectively committed a season-high 20 turnovers.

The first three games of the season sparked optimism among Lakers fans, suggesting the team could be competitive in the West. With their stars healthy, a new coach at the helm, and a rookie poised to make an immediate impact, the Lakers have solid reasons to believe in a brighter future.

Yet again, familiar problems plagued the Purple and Gold: uncertainty in depth and inconsistency from the role players.

With starters Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura frequently varying in their performances, the Lakers find it challenging to establish extended winning streaks.

In contrast, the Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to 5-0 this season, propelled by Evan Mobley's stellar 25-point showing, where he hit 12 of 16 shots from the field. Donovan Mitchell added 24 points and 7 assists on 10 of 20 shooting.

However, Jarrett Allen may have had the most noteworthy performance of the night, contributing 20 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in only 30 minutes. The Lakers had no answers for his effectiveness in the paint.