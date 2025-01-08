The Los Angeles Lakers capped off a winless Texas road trip with a 118-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, dropping their record to 20-16 for the season. After falling to the Houston Rockets in their previous game, the Lakers were outplayed again, this time by a Mavericks team that had lost seven of their last 10 games and endured a five-game losing streak while missing stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic during an extended absence.

Head coach JJ Redick did not mince words when analyzing what led to the Lakers' defeat.

“Obviously, they killed us with any iso stuff,” Redick said postgame. “We talked this morning just about not giving up iso 3s. We gave two up in the first quarter and then tried to press up a little bit, and sometimes we did a decent job of containing the basketball, and they made some tough 2s. There was a bunch of times we didn’t contain the basketball well, and our basic shell, day one, just wasn’t good. Low man wasn’t there. If he was there, weakside rotation wasn’t there. We just couldn’t get stops on that.”

JJ Redick cites Lakers' defensive lapses in Mavericks' red-hot performance

The Mavericks capitalized on the Lakers’ defensive lapses, shooting 52.3% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc. They connected on 18 three-pointers and kept turnovers to a minimum, committing only 10. In contrast, the Lakers struggled offensively, hitting just 45.3% of their shots and converting 31.4% of their three-point attempts with 11 makes.

JJ Redick also pointed to the team’s energy and toughness as areas where the Lakers fell short.

“In terms of the energy, it felt like we played a little tired tonight,” Redick said. “I don’t think it was a competitive level. I think it was more they were the tougher team and kind of dictated the game to us as opposed to vice versa. Sometimes the sort of lack of shotmaking can kind of affect you and your spirit. I think we were 8-for-16 at the rim in the first half and whatever we were from 3, 5-for-19, something bad. When you’re on the road and the other team is banging 3s, it can be a little deflating to the overall energy, I guess.”

Lakers outmatched on the boards as struggles continue ahead of homestand

The Lakers were also outperformed on the boards, allowing Dallas to grab 44 rebounds, including 11 offensive rebounds. Los Angeles managed just 33 total rebounds and five on the offensive end, compounding their issues on both ends of the floor.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, while LeBron James came close to a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Despite their efforts, the Lakers failed to match the Mavericks’ pace and physicality.

The loss highlighted ongoing challenges for the Lakers, who now return home for a five-game homestand. Their first opportunity to bounce back comes Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets (8-27). With the team now 20-16, Redick and his squad will look to regroup and address the lapses that have plagued them during their recent skid.

The Lakers’ recent performances underscore the need for greater consistency and execution, especially as they navigate a competitive Western Conference.