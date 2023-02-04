As LeBron James gets closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd couldn’t help but reflect on how incredible of an achievement it is for the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Scoring over 38,000 points is already hard enough–there’s a reason only three players in NBA history have made more than 35,000 points–but LeBron really did it and is now on the verge of surpassing the all-time mark despite being an all-around, pass-first guy when he came into the league.

For Kidd, it is an amazing milestone because James “didn’t come in as a shooter.” With that said, the record is a testament not only to his all-around greatness, but also to his longevity and sustained dominance. Just how many 38-year-olds out there can score 30 points a night and carry a team consistently?

“He came in as a pass first kinda set the table kinda guy,” Kidd said of James, per Scoop B. Robinson of Bally Sports. “It also goes with longevity and health.”

LeBron James zeroing in on breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s scoring record is great because James “didn’t come in as a shooter,” says Jason Kidd to @ballysports. “He came in as a pass first kinda set the table kinda guy.” “It also goes with longevity & health.” pic.twitter.com/m3pyWOVDQf — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) February 4, 2023

Similar to what Jason Kidd said, LeBron James thought the same thing previously when asked about his chase for the scoring record. Sure enough, when he entered the NBA in 2003, he never thought he’d be at the position to be the all-time leader in scoring.

“The scoring record was never ever even thought of in my head because I’ve always been a pass-first guy. I’ve always loved seeing the success of my teammates,” James shared last month.

Despite that, though, the Lakers forward is definitely happy about the scoring milestone he is set to reach. After all, it speaks volumes to be the best scorer in any sport.

“I think it’s one of the greatest records in sports in general,” LeBron added recently. “I think it’s up there with the home run record in baseball. Just one of those records that you just don’t ever see, or think, will ever be broken. And then you end up seeing guys — Hank Aaron had had it for so long, and then you see the likes of (Sammy Sosa) and Mark McGwire and those guys start climbing that. It was like ‘Oh, man, this thing could really happen.’ And you start really watching it and paying attention to it, and you’re seeing Sammy or Mark McGwire go up to bat and you’re like, ‘They got a chance to knock it out every single time.'”

It won’t be too long until LeBron breaks Kareem’s record. He is set to achieve it next week when they return home and play the Oklahoma City Thunder or Milwaukee Bucks.