There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Kendrick Nunn this offseason as the 27-year-old looks to make his long-awaited debut for the Los Angeles Lakers. It has been a long time coming, but it seems like Nunn is finally ready to take the floor for his team one year after joining them.

Nunn put in an intense offseason workout session and by the looks of it, the 6-foot-2 point guard is raring to go (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Kendrick Nunn looking healthy and ready for the season 👌 (via dashletics/IG)pic.twitter.com/T4Is6NKlaq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 20, 2022

Nunn missed all of last season due to a lingering knee injury. It seems like he’s now gotten completely healthy, and despite a few setbacks this summer, it looks like he’s on track to start the new season for the Lakers — finally.

It’s not just his health that is going to be a concern for Kendrick Nunn. The Lakers made a couple of high-profile additions to their backcourt in Patrick Beverley, and just recently, Dennis Schroder. Add the fact that Russell Westbrook is still with the team, and there now seems to be a bit of a log jam in the Lakers’ backcourt. The emergence of incoming second-year shooting guard Austin Reaves also cannot be ignored; although the 24-year-old could also slide in at the three spot for new coach Darvin Ham.

Earlier reports suggest that at this point, the Lakers are looking to start the season with a Russ-Schroder backcourt, with Beverley serving as their 3-and-D wing. This means that Nunn and Reaves are likely to serve as the backups ahead of what should be a very interesting campaign ahead for the purple & gold.