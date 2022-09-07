There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Kendrick Nunn all summer long, but unfortunately, they haven’t been completely positive. A recent report stated that his injury rehab has gone “slower than anticipated” — something that Nunn himself has disputed.

For his part, however, it seems that new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham likes what he sees from the 27-year-old (h/t NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic):

Darvin Ham says Kendrick Nunn “looks great” but has mainly been doing individual workouts and going hard in the weight room.

It’s encouraging to hear Ham saying that Nunn “looks great” right now, but even this update is a mixed bag. It doesn’t sound like the 6-foot-2 point guard has resumed 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 activities with his teammates. It’s great that he’s been hitting the gym, but at the same time, perhaps we expected more from him at this point in the offseason?

Then again, there’s still more than a month to go before the regular season begins. Nunn still has some time to recover and get his body right as he looks to finally make his much-awaited debut for the Lakers — a year after he signed with them as a free agent.

The problem here is that all this anticipation has to be putting a lot of pressure on Kendrick Nunn. There’s been so much talk about his comeback that at this point, it feels like anything less than a spectacular start to his Lakers career could end up being a major disappointment.