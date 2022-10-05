Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet doesn’t care about all the Michael Jordan-versus-LeBron James debate. There is only one GOAT for him, and it’s none of the two. Instead, he’s picking Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

In an interview with Ball Don’t Stop, VanVleet was asked for the player he considers the best to ever do it in the NBA. Without hesitation, he answered Kobe and explained his reason for choosing the late Lakers great.

“Kobe is the guy for me. … The skill set, the drive, the mentality, the will, the athleticism, the shooting. It’s just surgical,” VanVleet said.

The Raptors guard, of course, gave credit to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, as well as to all the great players in the past. However, he agreed how Kobe Bryant reached the highest level of the game.

Fred VanVleet also emphasized that Kobe’s mentality was unlike any other, which makes him stand out to him among the other greats.

While Kobe has plenty of fans, he isn’t mentioned that often in the GOAT debate. After all, many say that he’s basically a copy of Jordan. As VanVleet said, however, Bryant was a different beast that elevated his game to the highest possible level it could reach.

To be fair, the GOAT debate is unlikely to be settled ever. There are various standards in the said talks anyway, and as FVV just showed, there are more players who could be in contention for the title beyond the popular choices.