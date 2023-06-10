Mike Breen is one of the greatest NBA broadcasters in history. It's only fitting he shared a nickname with all-time great Kobe Bryant.

In 2014, the NBA had players wear nicknames on their jerseys. Kobe Bryant was known as “The Black Mamba,” while Green received a jersey from ESPN written “The Gray Mamba” for his hair.

There was only one player Breen knew he had to get to sign the jersey, Bryant.

“I'm thinking, ‘You know what? I'm going to get Kobe to sign that,'” Breen said on the Dan LeBatard show. And he signed the jersey, ‘From one Mamba to another.'”

Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in January 2020. His death left a big hole in the heart of the NBA community, which he carried with competitive greatness for many years.

Unfortunately for Breen, he had a house fire in which the jersey was salvaged. He told LeBatard the jersey is being restored.

Its meaning has carried on for him, given that he and Bryant grew closer after the legendary player retired following the 2016 season.

“I got to know him pretty well at the end of his career, and then even after his career more so. I did a couple of speaking engagements with him,” Breen said. “So that one really meant something to me.”

Kobe Bryant is recognized as one of the NBA's most elite competitors ever. He won an MVP award, two scoring titles and five championships.

“The Mamba Mentality” is something Bryant documented in a book in 2018, in which he talks about professional excellence.