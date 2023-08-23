Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will always live in the memories of every Black Mamba and LA basketball fan. On Thursday, Kobe will be honored by the Santa Monica Pier by lighting up its Ferris Wheel with the colors of the NBA franchise, per CBS Los Angeles.

“In honor of Kobe, the Santa Monica Pier has planned a special light-up display. The 90-foot Ferris wheel will be lit in the classic Lakers Purple & Gold while transitioning between Kobe's No. 8 and 24 jerseys. The tribute starts at 7:30 pm and will go until midnight August 24th which was chosen as Kobe Bryant Day because of his jerseys No. 8 and 24 as well as it being the day after his birthday on the 23rd.”

The celebration is part of Kobe Bryant Day, which is also expected to reminisce some of the biggest moments in the Basketball Hall of Famer's unforgettable career in the NBA, according to Zach Armstrong of the Santa Monica Mirror.

Kobe Bryant Day will look back on three of the NBA star’s finest moments: January 22, 2006 – Kobe’s 81-Point Masterpiece, when Mamba had an 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors who had a 20-point lead at halftime; June 4, 2000 – Kobe’s NBA Finals Game 4 Heroics, during the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers when Kobe intercepted a pass to then score a three-pointer that forced the game into overtime; and April 13, 2016 – Kobe’s Farewell Performance, when during his final game, when scored 60 points helping secure a dramatic victory for the Lakers.

It's been over three years since Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash that also killed seven others on board.