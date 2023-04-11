Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma made headlines on Tuesday when he shared his belief that LeBron James and his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, can make it to the NBA Finals. While some are shocked to see him drop the bold take, the Purple and Gold faithful are just ecstatic to see him support the franchise who traded him away.

Several fans took to the replies section of Kuzma’s tweet to show their love and support for the former Lakers star.

“Spoken like a Lakers champion,” one fan said. Another supporter commented, “I knew I loved you for a reason.”

A third LA faithful added, .No wonder why Kuz is my fav laker back then, my boy!!”

For what it’s worth, some fans also noted that Kuzma is always welcome to return if he wants to. Kuz has a player option for the 2023-24 season, but he is expected to decline it and test free agency in search for a bigger payday and a more significant role.

Is a Kuzma-Lakers reunion happening? Many LA diehards surely hope so.

“My hot take.. Kuz comes back to the Lakers in free agency,” one delighted fan said as they imitated Kuzma’s tweet.

Another one said, “He know ball fr, come home boy.” While a third Twitter user added, “Just say you want to come back kuzzzzzzzzz pleaseeeeeeee comeback LEMICKEY NEEDS YOU.”

Sure enough, it’s easy to see where Kyle Kuzma is coming from here. Lebron James and the Lakers have been playing well in recent months, and they certainly look like championship contenders.

Of course it has yet to be seen if LA can live up to Kuzma and their fans’ expectations, but there will be a lot of eyes on them should they be able to secure their postseason spot.