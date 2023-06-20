Kyle Kuzma has officially declined his player option with the Washington Wizards and will become an unrestricted free agent. The decision has Los Angeles Lakers fans calling for his return in NBA free agency.

Come get your parade and 2nd ring @kylekuzma https://t.co/17szVvJF9Y — 🦉 Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) June 20, 2023

Sound like Kuz finna be a Laker again to me https://t.co/vSw9u0ipr7 — Them Yo Friends? (@KohriAmari) June 20, 2023

come give my kuzma jerseys life again https://t.co/FORNWoy05Z — 📧 vote will smith #ASG (@eliseryann) June 20, 2023

my Kyle Kuzma 2023-24 Lakers jersey will be coming in shortly https://t.co/wpTzAfolF3 — 𝘁𝗮𝘆 🇱🇷 (@plantainpekin) June 20, 2023

Declining his $13m player option now makes Kyle Kuzma one of the more highly coveted players in NBA free agency. In terms of the Lakers, a reunion in Los Angeles actually makes a lot of sense.

The Lakers might be losing Rui Hachimura in NBA free agency, so Kuzma would be the ideal replacement. If they hold onto Hachimura, Kuzma would still make sense given his ability to shoot the basketball. Shooting was the Lakers biggest struggle this season and Kyla Kuzma's scoring would be massive in times that LeBron James or Anthony Davis are on the sidelines or don't have it going.

Of course, a reunion with the Lakers would have to factor in a lot of other variables that Los Angeles is considering this summer. Landing one of the premier point guards like Kyrie Irving or Fred VanVleet in NBA free agency is definitely at the top of their list, as well as retaining Austin Reaves and Hachimura. Although bringing in Kyle Kuzma would be a nice addition, it would be no surprise if the Lakers looked elsewhere first.

There is also no inkling that Kyle Kuzma is interested in a Lakers return himself; resigning with the Wizards is still a possibility and he will have plenty of suitors elsewhere in free agency. Nevertheless, stay tuned into NBA free agency to see if Kyle Kuzma rejoins the Lakers or ends up elsewhere next season.