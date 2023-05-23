A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

As always, the stars came out to witness LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night. It wasn’t the usual star-studded crowd, though, with the Lakers on the brink of an embarrassing 4-0 sweep at the hands of Nikola Jokic and Co. Nevertheless, Dallas Mavericks superstar point guard Kyrie Irving still decided to pull up for the contest, which unsurprisingly, has drawn all sorts of reactions from NBA Twitter.

Kyrie was seen chatting it up with Minnesota Timberwolves owner and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez at courtside right before tipoff:

Kyrie Irving pulled up to watch Game 4 between the Lakers and the Nuggets 👀🧐pic.twitter.com/YQ6trI11ah — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

The sight of Kyrie Irving inside the Crypto.com Arena to watch the Lakers naturally had NBA Twitter buzzing. A lot of fans believe that this is an ominous sign for D’Angelo Russell, who has been a tad inconsistent since joining LA midseason. According to the trolls on social media, D-Lo will end up getting axed by the Lakers this summer in favor of a Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion:

He better suit up at halftime he can have D-Lo jersey — Basketball Jones (@ASportsJones) May 23, 2023

DLO seeing his future replacement watching him play pic.twitter.com/KnxlyRcKG8 — trace (@tracedontmiss) May 23, 2023

And DLo isn’t starting my gawd — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) May 23, 2023

For what it’s worth, this is not the first time Kyrie Irving was in attendance for a Lakers game in the postseason. He also came to see LeBron and Co. take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round series. LA ended up winning that game to close out the series, so Lakers fans are hoping that Kyrie’s presence brings them the same amount of luck in Game 4 against the Nuggets.

It’s hard to deny, though, that Kyrie would be able to provide much more help for the Lakers if he was playing for them. Maybe next season?