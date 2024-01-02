Would adding Zach LaVine vault the Lakers toward top-tier title contention?

There's still no meaningful movement on a potential Zach LaVine trade. With trade season beginning in earnest over the weekend when the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors swapped Immanuel Quickley and OG Anunoby (among others) as the February 8th deadline looms, though, updated betting odds have surfaced on the Chicago Bulls star's next potential team.

The Los Angeles Lakers now boast the best odds to land Lavine if he's traded from the Windy City, sporting +115 odds at BetOnline. Next up as LaVine's next possible team is the Miami Heat at +400, with the Sacramento Kings closely behind at +500. The San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers have +700 and +900 odds, respectively. No other team has better than +1000 odds to land LaVine.

The two-time All-Star hasn't played since November 28th due to a foot injury, but is on track to start practicing again this week, hinting at his imminent return. The once-struggling Bulls have thrived in his absence, going 10-5 behind a revamped, reinvigorated offense to enter Tuesday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers at 10th-place in the Eastern Conference.

It's not just Chicago's recent team-wide success without him that's driving down LaVine's trade value, either. Former lottery pick Coby White has played the best basketball of his career while LaVine's been out, emerging as a foundational piece of the Bulls' immediate present and long-term future.

LaVine's three-level scoring punch, especially from beyond the arc, would be a boon for an inconsistent Lakers team that needs more perimeter firepower and rim pressure behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He's a minus defender with a bloated long-term contract, though, making LaVine a trickier potential fit with Los Angeles than it seems on paper.

No matter where he ends up, expect LaVine to be on the move before the deadline. Chicago has been legitimately better without him over the last five weeks, the mitigating effects of LaVine's high usage, playmaking deficiencies and defensive warts laid bare for the entire league to see—a double-edged sword for the surging Bulls as February 8th fast approaches.