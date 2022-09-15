Lakers release epic Statement Edition jerseys for 2022-23 season

The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking the court in style in 2022-23. The team is set to wear the classic purple again, unveiling their Statement Edition threads on Thursday, with Patrick Beverley showcasing the look:

Purple base & Gold details Introducing the 2022-23 Statement Edition@bibigoUSA x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8uitexSjqX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 15, 2022

To be honest, this Lakers jersey doesn’t look that different from purple threads in the past. One of the notable differences though? The Jordan logo instead of Nike, which they usually wear.

But, there are a few interesting tidbits on the jersey. There is a line saying “Leave a Legacy” on the bottom left, while a “17” is also up on the neck, which symbolizes how many championships the Lakers have won.

Just last month, LA also released their City Edition threads, which definitely catch the eye:

Every legacy has a beginning. Featuring the MPLS ‘50s era blue and gold, the Classic Edition recreates the Lakers' first-ever home uniform in honor of our 75th season.#Lakers75 x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/2vepxr3DTV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 8, 2022

An old-school feel there. It’s a massive campaign ahead for the Lakers, who are looking to get back into contention after an atrocious 2021-22, missing the playoffs altogether and wasting LeBron James’ historic season.

They added some younger pieces in the summer, including Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker, and Troy Brown, among others. You also can’t forget the recent arrival of Pat Bev, who is an absolute dog and the type of player Bron and Anthony Davis will love to play with.

The burning question however is if Russell Westbrook will stay in LA or not. He’s been linked to trade rumors for months now and perhaps a buyout is even an option. Nevertheless, new head coach Darvin Ham seems committed to helping Russ find his best again. We’ll see what happens.