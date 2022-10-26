REPORT: Lakers’ bold Austin Reaves plan amid Russell Westbrook hamstring injury

Russell Westbrook is expected to miss his first game of the season on Wednesday with a hamstring injury as the Los Angeles Lakers look to mark their first win of the season against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Someone has to fill Russ’ shoes amid his absence, and according to reports, this responsibility is going to be falling on the hands of second-year guard Austin Reaves.

NBA guru Shams Charania reports that head coach Darvin Ham has decided to promote Reaves to the starting five for Wednesday night’s contest:

“Sources tell me that Russell Westbrook will miss tonight’s game, and sources also informed me that Austin Reaves is expected to start in place of Russell Westbrook tonight,” Shams said. “Reaves practiced with the first unit yesterday in practice with Lonnie Walker, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis.”

That’s not all, though. Shams went on to say that a lot will be riding in this game for the Lakers, considering how they well end up with an 0-4 record if they lose again. Moreover, Reaves’ performance on the evening will also determine whether or not this will be a permanent move to the staring lineup for him:

“He has spent time starting in the preseason, and this is very much a move the Lakers could continue depending on how tonight’s game goes, and depending on how they feel about the rotations with the starting unit and moving forward,” Shams added.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves is expected to start in place of Russell Westbrook (out, hamstring) tonight vs. Nuggets, per sources, a lineup change L.A. could keep moving forward as team searches for rotations. Reporting: pic.twitter.com/tv4ZloZXUm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 26, 2022

There’s been a whole lot of talk about Westbrook potentially taking a Sixth Man role with the Lakers, and it looks like this is going to happen soon. Unfortunately for him, Russ’ untimely injury has provided coach Ham with an opportunity to test out his rotation without the former league MVP in the mix.

Depending on how Reaves plays, as well as how the rest of the team adjusts to this major lineup change, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Westbrook comes off the bench from here on out.