Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James just had two words to say after appearing with his son Bronny at Media Day. The two are the first father and son duo to appear together on the same NBA roster.

“Pure Joy,” LeBron said on Instagram. It accompanied a short video of the two players sitting together in their Lakers uniforms.

The NBA season is drawing closer with Media Day's arrival. There's widespread speculation about how much longer LeBron will play, and if this will be his last season. The Lakers drafted his son Bronny in the 2024 Draft. Bronny James played one season at USC before going pro, and Media Day offered a chance for the two to sit together and answer questions.

LeBron and Bronny James will try to win a NBA championship this season

LeBron and Bronny will get the chance to have a memorable season together. While the two are a part of a new look Lakers team this season, the two will also get at least one chance to be the first father and son to win a NBA title while on the same roster. How will Bronny address his father when and if the two of them share the floor?

“I haven't gotten there yet,” Bronny said, per Yahoo Sports. “It's probably gonna be, like, Bron. Bron would be the easiest.”

The Lakers will have a new look to them this season in many ways. JJ Redick is now leading the team as head coach. Redick has never been a head coach, so time will tell how the Lakers gel together. Los Angeles didn't fare well in the 2023-24 campaign, failing to reach the Western Conference Final. The team lost a postseason series in five games to the Denver Nuggets.

The team makes its NBA Preseason debut on October 4 against Minnesota. The team's first regular season game is also against Minnesota, on October 22. Lakers fans are certainly very excited to see how LeBron and Bronny fare playing on the floor together.