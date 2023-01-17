Just like the rest of the NBA world, Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson is in awe of LeBron James’ latest scoring milestone.

On Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, James became only the second player in NBA history to breach 38,000 points. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose all-time scoring record of 38,387 points is about to be surpassed by LeBron as well.

Johnson shared his delight for LeBron and his latest achievement on Twitter, highlighting how incredible it is to reach that mark alone.

“Congratulations to LeBron James for becoming the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 total career points!! I never thought I’d see another NBA player score 38,000 points in my lifetime,” Johnson wrote along with a mind-blown emoji.

The fact that only two players in the history of the game made 38,000 points speaks volumes on how difficult it is achieve the milestone. No only does one need to be a great scorer, but longevity and consistent dominance are also needed to even touch the mark.

James and Kareem both had those, and so it isn’t a surprise why they stand at the pinnacle of basketball when it comes to scoring.

As mentioned, the next step for LeBron James is actually breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record. He is on track to achieve it this 2022-23 season, and sure enough, a lot of people are looking forward to him setting a new scoring feat. Magic Johnson, for his part, is likely anticipating the record-breaking achievement as well.