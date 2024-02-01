Los Angeles is at 24-25 record and will be without James and Davis against Boston.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that their top two stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be held out of Thursday night's game against the Boston Celtics due to injuries. Head coach Darvin Ham gave more insight into both players injuries and said they were “active” and the issues became “inflamed” according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Darvin Ham said both LeBron and AD are dealing with “active injuries” that became “inflamed” and so after they went through shootaround and weren’t feeling improvement, the team decided to hold them out,” McMenamin wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

A rivalry rich in history between the Lakers and Celtics will not be at full power with the absences of James and Davis, though the other side is. For James, he is listed as being with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy who has been averaging 24.9 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of Davis' injury, he is dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy as he also has been averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. It will be the first time the Lakers do not have both James and Davis, or at least one of them, on the floor for them this season which would give more opportunities for the supporting cast to come alive.

While anything in a game can happen, the Lakers should be in trouble going up against a Boston team that has an NBA-leading 37-11 record and inside the TD Garden, they are 22-2. For Los Angeles, they are 24-25 on the season which puts them ninth in the Western Conference in the midst of another disappointing season thus far.