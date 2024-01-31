LeBron James has a deal with DraftKings

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has inked a deal with DraftKings to make weekly football picks and support other initiatives, according to Ben Fawkes of ESPN.

“LeBron will help support key football initiatives and tentpole events through content creation, such as weekly football picks, and more,” DraftKings' release said.

The Lakers star took to X to react to the announcement as well, voicing his excitement to contribute to DraftKings during football season.

We know for sure that LeBron James will be helping out DraftKings by making football picks each week throughout the NFL season. However, it will be interesting to see what else DraftKings has planned with the agreement. There were no specifics regarding what else James will be doing for the company.

Regardless, it will be a big thing for DraftKings and the betting industry as a whole to have James involved. As the industry and DraftKings specifically tries to expand and grow more in the near future, James will be a key component.

Obviously, it makes sense for James to be doing just NFL-related content, as he is still playing with the Lakers in the NBA, and it would likely be against the league's gambling policy for him to create content related to basketball. Regardless, football is a bigger market when it comes to gambling, and having a big name like James will definitely help out DraftKings.

With the Super Bowl coming up in a few weeks, it will be interesting to see if James does anything for DraftKings and if he makes a pick, or if he will wait for next NFL season to ramp up his content.