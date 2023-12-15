Will the Lakers have their two superstars available for their rematch with the Spurs?

Fresh off their championship win in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers are 1-1 with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks and a win against the San Antonio Spurs. They have a rematch against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Friday but they could be a little bit short-handed. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis appeared on the Lakers injury report as questionable for the Spurs game as per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

LeBron James actually sat out the Lakers first game this week against the Spurs with the same calf injury that has him listed as questionable for Friday. In Anthony Davis' case, he suffered a brief injury scare during the initial Spurs game, but was able to return to the lineup. He also gave Victor Wembanyama a monster ‘Welcome to the NBA' moment.

Wednesday's game was only the second game that James has missed this season. The first game he missed was back on Nov. 12 against the Portland Trail Blazers with a calf injury as well. Davis has only missed one game so far for the Lakers this season as well. That was back on Nov. 8 against the Houston Rockets and that was due to same hip spasms concerns that he had back then.

The Lakers have been one of the middle of the pack teams in the Western Conference to this point. They are currently 15-10 and in fifth place in the West standings. They are one game back of the fourth place Denver Nuggets and half a game ahead of the sixth place Sacramento Kings.