LeBron James and Anthony Davis are pretty much always on the Lakers' injury report.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as questionable to play in their team's primetime matchup with the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Saturday. Don't fret too much, though. The Los Angeles Lakers have made their superstar tandem questionable for the vast majority of regular season games in 2023-24, yet James and Davis have combined to sit out just seven times.

James sat out the Lakers' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday due to peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle, the same malady specified on Saturday's injury report. He played two days later in Los Angeles blowout victory over the Chicago Bulls, looking no worse for wear en route to 25 points, four rebounds and 12 assists in 36 minutes of action.

Davis is questionable due to bilateral achilles tendinopathy. That same ailment has landed him on the injury report for Los Angeles' last five games, all of which Davis has played. He was previously listed as questionable this season with ankle and adductor injuries, only missing a November 8th loss to the Houston Rockets and December 15th loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Expect both James and Davis to play without restrictions against the Warriors. Reserve wing Cam Reddish, however, will be out due to an ankle sprain poised to sideline him for at least the next two weeks, robbing Los Angeles of one of their best options defending Stephen Curry.

The Lakers, 23-23, and Warriors, 19-23, tipoff from Chase Center at 5:30 p.m. (PT).