LeBron James once again made headlines on Saturday after it was announced that he was set to make a surprise appearance in Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver pro-am league on Sunday. As it turns out, the Seattle Seahawks saw this as an excellent opportunity to try and recruit the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to their team.

The CrawsOver takes place in Seattle, and since LeBron was coming to town, the Seahawks thought that they might as well give their recruitment effort another push:

Adam Silver isn’t going to like this. He’s probably already called for an emergency meeting with the NBA’s front office to determine what kind of fine they can slap the Seahawks with for tampering. Thankfully for Seattle, the NBA currently has no rules against NFL teams and their attempt to recruit their top stars — as I know of, at least.

All jokes aside, LeBron’s return to the CrawsOver does mark a momentous occasion. As he said in his tweet, it’s going to be his first time back in the city in a decade and a half. Seattle has one of the best fans in all of sports, and James’ return only amplifies the city’s desire to bring an NBA team back to town.

For his part, this will be LeBron’s second appearance in a pro-am game this summer. A few weeks back. the four-time NBA champ played in the highly-popular Drew League pro-am tournament. A lot of other stars from the NBA have been taking their talents to the pro-am circuit during the offseason, and you have to say that LeBron’s decision to do so probably has something to do with this recent trend.