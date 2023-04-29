Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are onto the second round after demolishing the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 on Friday night. James has been here before, many times, and he shared a message with his teammates as they await either the Sacramento Kings or Golden State Warriors next week.

“We got a young ball club, with not much experience in the postseason, so I’m just trying to give my knowledge about what I’ve been through and what they can expect,” The King said on Friday, according to ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo.

“As hard as this series felt, as hard as this series was, it gets even harder when you move a level up. We was able to conquer Level 1, now we move to Level 2, and it gets harder and harder. So, they understood that and they’ll be ready for it.”

"As hard as this series felt, it gets even harder when you move a level up. We was able to conquer Level 1, now we move to Level 2.” LeBron James message to his younger squad 🗣️ (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/9oMsbo0PXq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

James and the Lakers had their way with the Grizzlies on Friday night, destroying the No. 2 seed 125-85 to win the series 4-2. LeBron made seven of his first eight shots, highlighting a dominant first-half performance with a two-handed reverse dunk in transition.

“It was definitely a Game 7 mentality for us,” James explained, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “We understood that we had an opportunity to play in front of our fans, and we wanted to try to end it tonight.”

James finished with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds to make history on Friday night, winning the 40th playoff series of his career and tying Derek Fisher for the most all time, per McMenamin.

LeBron James’ Lakers will now have a few days of rest before they prepare to travel to California; whether it’s Sacramento or San Francisco won’t be clear until Sunday night.