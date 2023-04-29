The Memphis Grizzlies season came to an end after their Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. The Grizzlies fell by a final score of 125-85 behind a 31-point performance from Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell. Dillon Brooks — who talked plenty of trash early on in this series — scored just 10 points for Memphis on 4-for-11 shooting from the field.

So it should come as no surprise that after Brooks dodged the media once again after losing to the Lakers on Friday, NBA Twitter came together to clown him.

Dillon Brooks: “Grizzlies in 7!” LeBron and AD: pic.twitter.com/Wh2YXieL02 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 29, 2023

Dillon Brooks has fled the arena and won’t speak to the media for an exit interview LeBron BROKE him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nunBHKsVpp — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 29, 2023

Dillon Brooks, 27, has played six years in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies franchise. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.2 blocks, 1.4 turnovers, and 3.3 personal fouls per game across 73 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Oregon star struggled to score the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Brooks’ 39.6% field-goal percentage was the lowest of his pro career.

Brooks’ future with the Memphis Grizzlies is very much up in the air at this juncture. He’s set to hit restricted free agency this summer, and after his letdown of a series against the Lakers, it’s hard to believe that the Grizzlies will want to throw him a hefty payday to keep him in Memphis. Expect Brooks to sign elsewhere in free agency this summer and join a team in need of wing defenders. The Houston Rockets stand out as a landing spot for Brooks, as they just hired the defensive-minded Ime Udoka to be their new head coach.