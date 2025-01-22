The professional sports teams based in Los Angeles continue to stay winning. In the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain the most terrifying team in the league; they are not resting on their laurels as they continue to add more talent to the roster, most recently securing the services of the next big thing coming out of Japan, 23-year-old starting pitcher Roki Sasaki. And Sasaki received a Hollywood-esque welcome from one of the greatest talents playing for an LA-based franchise at the moment in LeBron James, as the Japanese phenom was in attendance for the Los Angeles Lakers' Tuesday night tussle against the Washington Wizards.

With Sasaki sitting courtside, the Lakers star took notice of him during their pregame warmups. James then went to the newest Dodgers pitcher and greeted him, sharing a powerful moment that goes to show how entertaining sports in LA can be.

Pro sports teams based in LA never stay down for long; it's the big market and the endless marketing opportunities that being in Hollywood affords that make it such an enticing prospect to play in LA. James, who is already thinking of life after his basketball career is over, will be retiring with the Lakers barring an unforeseen turnaround, which underscores just how much hustle and bustle there is in Tinseltown.

Meanwhile, for the Dodgers, it helps that they have been the best-run organization in the MLB over the past decade or so. They have not skimped on costs whatsoever, doing everything it takes to put together the best roster possible. They pulled the trigger on giving Shohei Ohtani a 10-year, $700 million deal that set a record at the time of the signing, while they also gave Yoshinobu Yamamoto a 12-year, $325 million deal. Sasaki and his camp certainly took note of this and saw how well the Dodgers take care of their players from a financial perspective.

LeBron James, Lakers look to return to the mountaintop while Dodgers defend World Series crown

LeBron James and the Lakers have been playing solid basketball all season long, as they entered their Tuesday night contest against the Wizards with a 22-18 record. However, there might be a trade or two for them to make to bolster their championship odds, as they may not have enough firepower to contend for a title as presently constructed.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers will be hoping to recapture the magic that they had during the 2024 season. They added a few key pieces to their roster, such as Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, and Tanner Scott.