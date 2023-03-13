Nostalgia and feel-good moments reigned supreme at the Oscars Sunday night. Fans of the cult classic Encino Man were especially thrilled watching two of the 1992 comedy’s stars, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huay Quan, each win their first Academy Awards.

The movie’s lead, Sean Astin, shared in his co-stars’ joy, congratulating them for their monumental feats on Twitter.

“Brendan…a triumph of a performance by a gargantuan talent…and a very decent human being… I’m moved and incredibly happy for you… Well deserved and well earned… CONGRATULATIONS,” Astin said after Fraser earned the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in “The Whale.”



In a crowded race, Fraser was a sentimental favorite just as much as a critical darling due to the physical transformation he underwent for the role. He played the title caveman character in “Encino Man” and then became most well-known for action blockbuster “The Mummy.”

Quan’s Oscars recognition was never in much doubt, as he was honored all throughout awards season. Still, the magnitude of an actor largely not seen in the past couple decades was not lost on viewers or his co-star from “The Goonies.”

“Always with dignity, grace, loyalty, hope, joy & inspiration…. A forever moment Ke… I’m so happy, proud and over the moon… CONGRATULATIONS. Well earned,” Astin Tweeted.



“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was the big winner overall, snagging Best Picture and seven Academy Awards overall.

Ratings have been a concern for the Oscars in recent years, but having two massive underdog tales bask in their moment of triumph could be the adrenaline shot the proceedings needed.

Actors known for mainstream adventure epics and chuckle fests could possibly remove the notions of pretension and cinema snobbery that have clouded the iconic awards ceremony for a long time.