Once there was a world Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James foregone the NBA, and went to the NFL. The 6'8 250-pound forward would've been an athlete unlike any other. However, that fantasy almost became in a reality. James explained on the New Heights Show about the moment when he nearly committed to the NFL.

“The only time I’ve like really taken it super duper serious, I believe I think it was 2011 when we had the NBA lockout,” James said. “I didn’t know when we were going to make the deal with the owners, and get our league back going. So I actually thought about it a little bit back then.

“I was still young enough to get out there with y’all, but that’s the only time I’ve actually seriously considered it. I’ve had serious dreams about this s—t all the time. In my dreams, the ball has never actually kicked off. It’s me in the warm-ups, it’s me coming out running my routes, and then right when the game starts I f****ng wake up.”

Lakers' LeBron James would've been lethal in the NFL

Going back to his size, there wouldn't have been anyone his size in the NFL to cover him. While the physicality of the two sports is different, you sometimes can't teach size. However, he hasn't shied away from dissing the league. For instance, on Christmas Day, James delivered a message to the NFL after the Lakers win. The message was that Christmas Day belongs to the NBA.

Still the friendly banter hasn't prevented the Lakers superstar from showing his NFL fandom. Also, he has many people agreeing with him about being a football player. Even Rob Gronkowski why James would've been a fantastic football player if he chose the NFL over the NBA. Across two years in high school, James caught 103 passes for 2,065 yards, and 23 touchdowns.

Funny enough, James almost became a football player if he didn't declare for the 2003 NBA Draft. He mentioned in the New Heights Show that Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel would knock on his door multiple times to convince him to join the Buckeyes. James also explained how Ohio State would've viewed him as a two-sport player, like Travis Hunter.

At the end of the day, the Lakers forward chose the NBA and he's turned into one of the greatest to ever play the game. Would James be one of the greatest NFL players ever? It's hard to say, but the evidence is there that he could be.