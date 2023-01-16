Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave a special shoutout to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley for his epic tribute on Sunday night.

During their Wild Card showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, Barkley wore Zoom Generation cleats that drew inspiration from LeBron’s first signature shoe with Nike. James saw the awesome kicks and showed his appreciation to the Giants star with a series of fire emojis.

LeBron also captioned the post saying, “That boy so COLD!!!”, in reference to the epic performance that Barkley displayed in their latest game.

Saquon Barkley definitely deserves the recognition from LeBron James and the rest of the NFL. He was pivotal on Sunday as the Giants prevented a Vikings comeback and emerged victorious 31-24.

Barkley had two rushing touchdowns in the game, including the game-winning run near the end zone halfway through the fourth quarter. It gave the Giants the lead after the Vikings tied things up 24-23, and they held on to the advantage to take the victory.

For what it’s worth, Barkley also scored the Giants’ first TD in the contest, and so it was quite poetic that he made their final TD for the victory.

SAQUON TO THE HOUSE 🏠 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/GvPirYvcUl — New York Giants (@Giants) January 15, 2023

Saquon FIGHTS for the end zone 💪 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ZMcB5S4LPY — New York Giants (@Giants) January 16, 2023

Sure enough after that performance, it’s safe to say that James has become a bigger fan of Barkley. And fortunately, the Lakers star will have more chance to watch the running back and the Giants play as they move on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.