By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Saquon Barkley is ready for the playoffs. The New York Giants running back made that abundantly clear as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the postseason.

On Twitter, Barkley let everyone know that he is prepared to step on the big stage despite the fact that it’s a first for him after five years with the Giants. New York last made the playoffs in 2016, and Barkley only joined the team in 2018 when he was drafted second overall in the NFL Draft.

Saquon Barkley is a crucial piece for the Giants, and there is no doubt they’ll need him to be at his absolute best if they want to go deep in the playoffs or even compete in the Super Bowl.

The 25-year-old had a Pro Bowl season in New York after being limited by injuries in the previous two years, recording a career-high 295 rush attempts for another personal best of 1312 yards. While he was unable to make a receiving touchdown this 2022, he had 10 scores on the ground.

With that said, the Giants are expected to rely on Barkley again to carry a lot of the workload on the offense to get the team going against the Vikings. Minnesota is one of the better teams in the NFL, and the franchise has the advantage of playing at home where it went 8-1 on the season.

If Barkley can replicate or improve on his performance from the last time they met the Vikings–in Week 16 where the Giants lost 27-24–then they definitely have a shot at revenge.