Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants were undaunted when the Minnesota Vikings took the opening kickoff of their Wild Card playoff game and drove for a touchdown. The Giants responded boldly with their own touchdown drive and the New York running back scored the team’s first postseason rushing touchdown since Super Bowl XLVI.

Barkley scored on a 28-yard run around left end with 5:11 left in the first quarter. The play culminated a 5-play, 85-yard drive. In addition to that feat, it was New York’s longest rushing touchdown in the postseason since Rodney Hampton rumbled 51 yards for a touchdown in a Wild Card game against the Vikings in 1993.

After Barkley’s opening touchdown, the Giants also went down the field on their second possession, scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins. The drive was shocking because of its ease as the Giants needed just 4 plays to go 81 yards.

The Giants would add a field goal before the Vikings reacted with a late second-quarter drive of their own to draw within 17-14 at halftime.

Both offenses were in command of this postseason game, and the defenses were clearly struggling. That’s certainly not a surprise for the Vikings, as they had the 31st-ranked defense in the regular season.

The Vikings had struggled when facing the Giants in their Week 16 meeting, and the Giants clearly had confidence in their ability to move the ball against the Minnesota defense.

The Vikings pulled out a 27-24 victory in that meeting when placekicker Greg Joseph kicked a 61-yard field goal on the final play. Saquon Barkley hope to reverse that in the rematch.