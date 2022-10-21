LeBron James eclipses Paul Pierce for NBA history to pile more on GOAT resume

LeBron James continues to add more to his seemingly endless list of accomplishments in the NBA. During Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward broke his tie with former Boston Celtics bucket-getter Paul Pierce for 10th place in the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list.

Another night, another milestone. @KingJames passes Paul Pierce to enter the top 10 of the all-time 3-point list. pic.twitter.com/Sk2Mb3oD7H — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 21, 2022

LeBron James hit three 3-pointers on 10 attempts in the Lakers’ 123-109 loss in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors to enter the top-10 picture of the said all-time list by tying Pierce’s career total of 2,143 threes. James notched 3-pointer No. 2,144 right away in the Clippers game, knocking one down from deep off a pass from Lonnie Walker IV.

And also with that 3-pointer, LeBron James, who scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Golden State game, tied with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Lillard also has 2,144 career 3-pointers in the league but is not seeing action Thursday with the Blazers on a day off. With both James and Lillard still active, it would be a fun stat to monitor who will end up more between the two players by the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. In any case, LeBron James will have more records and accomplishments to meet going forward, none more highly anticipated than his seemingly inevitable takeover of the No. 1 spot on the league’s all-time scoring list.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar currently is the NBA’s all-time leader in points, but it’s a good bet that LeBron James is going to dethrone him as early as this season.