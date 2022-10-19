LeBron James defies Father Time anew, pulls off feat not seen before in NBA history

LeBron James has been in the NBA so long [insert incredible stats].

That’s the kind of template many people can use when describing the longevity and greatness of LeBron James. And for this one, it’s LeBron James playing in the NBA so long that he had just become the first player in the history of the league to score 500 points in season openers alone, per Stat Muse.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player is playing in his 20th season in the pros. This has been stated over and over again heading into the 2022-23 NBA season but it does still feel ridiculous to hear that LeBron James has been able to stay this long. He is about to turn 38 years old in December and he remains as relevant as ever. The Lakers need him to perform at a high level if they are to make the playoffs and make a deep run there.

There are not a few NBA players in the past who exited the league without even scoring 500 points in their careers, but LeBron has done it through season openers alone, and that’s a testament to the apparently indestructible body that he has and the immense discipline he abides by to keep himself healthy every year.

Father Time is going to win in the end. Even LeBron James will not win against his age, but he is definitely putting up one hell of a fight.

LeBron James, who scored 31 points against the Warriors, will look to lead the Lakers to their first win when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.