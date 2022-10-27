The Los Angeles Lakers may be struggling, but that isn’t stopping LeBron James from making history.

On Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers star has now made it 1,100 straight regular season games with at least 10 points scored. It is already the longest streak by a huge margin, and it doesn’t look like he is stopping any time soon–not with the Purple and Gold having a hard time to win games and requiring every ounce of LeBron’s production.

Michael Jordan comes second on the list with 866 straight games with 10 or more points. There is also currently no active player who is close to surpassing the mark, which makes it entirely likely that no one would ever come close to touching it.

LeBron James has been the prime example of longevity in the NBA, and he has certainly taken care of his body really well to be able to maintain such streak. The last time he scored in single digits in a regular season game was back in 2007 against the Milwaukee Bucks. That means he has been dominant in over a decade and half.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, however, even James’ scoring streak is not enough to help them get to the win column. LeBron finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists against the Nuggets, but the team ended up losing 110-99 to drop to 0-4 on the season.