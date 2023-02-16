Nearly a week after the 2023 NBA trade deadline, LeBron James offered his first public comments on the Los Angeles Lakers’ flurry of activity.

The Lakers exported Russell Westbrook after a hectic 18-month saga, along with Patrick Beverley (who was reported to be a source of locker-room strain), Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano Anderson, and Damian Jones. In return, the Lakers added shooting, athleticism, youth, IQ, and versatility via the combination of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed.

“I think our skill sets all kind of fit each other,” said LeBron.

James missed the last three games due to lingering foot/ankle soreness, so he had not been obligated to speak to the media since last Tuesday. Finally, he took questions from reporters after a successful first outing with his revamped supporting cast. The Lakers rolled to a joyous 120-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and their newfound depth allowed LeBron to play his fewest minutes of the season (29).

Without divulging too deeply into the Westbrook situation (his disappointment about not landing Kyrie Irving is well-documented), LeBron showed love to his former teammates.

“I shout out and salute the guys that left. Russ, Pat, JTA, DJ, and Thomas … We all started the season together and tried to work to make things happen and be the best that we could. So, I salute those guys and their commitment.”

LeBron is the last of the Lakers’ power players to address Westbrook’s departure.

“Our aspirations when we did the Westbrook trade was it would lead to a championship, a contending team,” Rob Pelinka said over the weekend. “We didn’t meet that goal. So, you have to then look to pivot if something is not working to correct it. … I think it’s really unfair to put the last year and a half, or whatever period of time that is, on one player. I think the whole roster has to come together and fit.”

On deadline day, Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis thanked Westbrook for his service and paid compliments to the future Hall of Famer.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham reflects on Russell Westbrook’s ups and downs with the team pic.twitter.com/8xrSrZM9Y2 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 10, 2023

Anthony Davis on the Russell Westbrook trade: “I think he’s in a good place and he’s ready to get back to being Russ … Outside of all the basketball stuff or what people say about him on the floor, he’s a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/OrK8WqO7CN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 10, 2023

At this point, I wouldn’t expect any explosive on-the-record comments from LeBron or the Lakers on Russ. It didn’t work, it’s everybody’s fault, they respect him as a person and player, and all parties are ready to take the high road and move on. Probably for the best.

As for the new guys, LeBron went into detail on what each brings to the table.

“I know they play the game at a high level. I think DLo is a really good, shifty, point guard. Can space the floor, very crafty. Very deceiving with his quickness.”

“We got a laser in Malik, which we just never had … No matter if he’s making it or not, you have to respect him because of his ability to shoot the ball.”

“Vando’s a Swiss Army Knife, he can do a little bit of everything.” LeBron pointed out a hustle play Vanderbilt made off a turnover that saved the Lakers points.

“You saw (Mo’s) shot-blocking ability, and his ability to shoot the 3.”

“And Davon as well … his length, his ability to play multiple positions helps us.”

LeBron’s first public comments on the Lakers’ trade deadline moves, including a breakdown of how each addition can help the team pic.twitter.com/0G1MTW7LXr — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 16, 2023

Overall, LeBron said he thought the Lakers “did a really, really good job.”

“I feel really good about what we have brewing, but it’s going to take a lot of commitment from us going down the stretch so I’m looking forward to that.”

A slightly different tune than after last season’s inactive trade deadline.