When evaluating a remarkable performance that comes against the Washington Wizards, it is always best to avoid excessive praise. A 6-36 squad does not typically make a meaningful measuring stick. But when a 40-year-old posts a triple-double, regardless of the competition, the feat warrants praise. LeBron James made history in the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-88 win on Tuesday and added another highlight to his overstuffed reel.

During the second quarter, the legendary forward caught a brilliant lob from Austin Reaves and dunked past Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. James fired up Crypto.com Arena and his teammates, including son Bronny James, but Anthony Davis was not overly enraptured by the jam.

The 2020 NBA champion, who posted a monster effort that consisted of 29 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks and five assists in the win, offered his analysis after the game and took the opportunity to give his friend a hard time.

“It wasn't one of his best {dunks},” Davis told reporters in the Lakers' locker room, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “I've seen better, but it was a good one.” James listened to the response from the corner and clapped back. “It be your own friends,” he joked, as Davis broke into laughter.

The play was impressive, but Davis is right. Fans will not drool over this particular slam weeks from now. Reaves' pass is arguably more impressive and deserves more praise than it is getting right now. Nitpicking the dunk buries the point, however. LeBron James is still an unstoppable force at the rim in his 22nd NBA season. He moves with both ease and ferocity, a rare combination for any athlete to possess, let alone someone of his age.

James notched 21 points (8-of-18 shooting), 13 assists, 10 boards, two steals and one block against Washington. It does not matter if he astounds fans anymore. They can look back on the multitude of memorable moments he has created during his all-time great career. The goal is to simply help the Lakers (23-18) compete for another championship.

Again, trouncing the Wizards does not get them closer to meeting that standard, but it does get them closer to fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Building confidence is also good, specifically ahead of a showdown with the Boston Celtics (30-13). Maybe LeBron James will unleash a poster that is more to Anthony Davis' liking in that Thursday night matchup.