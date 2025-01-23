On Tuesday night, LeBron James gave fans another play to add to his still-growing highlight reel despite having turned 40 years old not even a month ago. The Los Angeles Lakers star, in the second quarter of what would be an eventual 111-88 victory over the Washington Wizards, threw down a mean poster jam over Jonas Valanciunas off of a lob pass from Austin Reaves — which had Bronny James hyped up in the process.

At this point, there is no surprises anymore when it comes to the athletic feats that James can pull off. But at the same time, it's rather unfathomable that he could still defy gravity the way he does even though he's 22 years into his NBA career — especially when he's coming off a long travel that saw him make a quick detour all the way to Atlanta to catch his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes win the national championship.

“Hangover game! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😱. This Is 40👑,” James wrote as the caption on his post on his official Instagram account.

Just imagining the physical toll of flying all the way to Atlanta and then back to Los Angeles to take on the Wizards is already exhausting, but James is not just any ordinary human. He might be hungover from the time difference and the overall fatigue of the trip he just went through, but it was not apparent whatsoever with the way he made Valanciunas a screensaver.

James may admit that he is close to hanging it up and that he's already thinking about what life holds for him when he does retire, but clearly, the Lakers star has plenty of gas left in the tank. And fans better make James' games appointment viewing, as they better not take his greatness on the hardwood for granted, for we might never see someone as great as him step on the court again.

Lakers star LeBron James is ageless

There may be apparent signs of decline when looking at LeBron James' game under a microscope. His scoring numbers are down, and it's clear that he cannot jump as high as he once did. But when someone like the Lakers star is starting off from such a high level of athleticism, then that just means that even in his declined state, he can still jump off the building like the best of them.

Beyond his nasty poster jam on Tuesday night, James also led the way for the Lakers in a resounding victory, tallying 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 23-point win.