While USA Basketball has always been a powerhouse, few iterations of the squad were as exciting as 2024's. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant all took the world by storm at the Paris Olympics, bringing home the gold with dazzling shots, clutch plays, and unrivaled chemistry.

While James won't don his country's jersey again, he has faith in the program's future, via Esquire's Brian O'Keefe.

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s all about the farm system and continuing to grow the younger generation. And we have so much great talent right now in our league as well,” James said. “You have Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum; you have Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, these young guys coming up in the ranks; Cooper Flagg, who’s going to be a big-time player here for Team USA down the road. So yeah, absolutely. There’s a lot of great young talent that’s going to want to strive to be an Olympian.”

“And I think with myself and Steph and KD, and look at Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade and those guys, all these guys kind of set a standard for it within the recent years,” James continued. “I think these younger guys are going to just take that on. I don’t want to forget Devin Booker as well, who’s a great talent and a great, great player, and a great friend of mine, too. So absolutely, I look forward to seeing what happens in the future.”