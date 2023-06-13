With the Miami Heat falling to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, it's time for the proud, successful and storied franchise to turn their eyes towards the offseason.

For a team that's made it to the NBA Finals twice this decade, their need is clear. Notoriously known as a tough and gritty squad, the two main areas of need for Miami in their quest to win a championship were another go-to scorer and size on the interior. Considering the play of impending free agent Gabe Vincent in the postseason, they could also find themselves needing a point guard.

Fortunately for the Heat, there are quite a few paths that could lead to a star — or even a superstar — trade.

3 superstar trades Heat must target

Damian Lillard is an obvious candidate for the Miami Heat if they attempt a blockbuster trade. In fact, the Portland Trail Blazers star has already confirmed his interest in joining the Heat.

His overtures likely haven't gone unnoticed. However, unless they Blazers plan to pivot away from their marquee player, an acquisition of Lillard may not be possible.

Nonetheless, if there's an opportunity for the Heat to make the deal come to fruition, everyone except Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo should be on the table.

The best deal between the Heat and Blazers could see Miami sending Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, a 2027 first-round pick, and several second-round picks to Portland for Dame and Jusuf Nurkic.

It might be a steep price to pay for Lillard but as one of the most explosive scorers in the league, its one that will be well worth it for the Heat. As Lillard has long been one of the better facilitators in the league as well, he and Adebayo fit together should have a particularly strong fit offensively. Whether Nurkic were to start or come off the bench, his combination of size and skill should benefit Miami as well.

Who knows if Miami will make it back to the NBA Finals after making two appearances since 2020. But, with a Big 3 of Dame, Butler and Bam, anything could happen.

For the Blazers, acquiring two first-round picks and Jovic — a first-round pick in 2022 — gives them multiple assets for their rebuild. Meanwhile, Herro comes to Portland as a player that can be a go-to scorer alongside Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

Lowry, who may be bought out of the remaining year of his contract, helps improve their cap situation moving forward.

The Washington Wizards have long been in a similar boat as the Portland Trail Blazers and with star guard Bradley Beal turning 30 by the end of the month, Washington may be enticed to trade Beal for the right package.

The best trade between the Miami Heat and Wizards could be Miami sending Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and a 2027 first-round pick to Washington for Beal and a 2026 first-round pick.

As Herro (20.1) and Beal (23.2) averaged nearly the same number of points last season, this trade arguably favors the Wizards in the grand scheme of things. However, the Heat will have to bank on Beal revving up his engines and scoring at the pace he did in 2019-20 and 2020-21, when he averaged above 30 points per game in back-to-back seasons.

Whether or not Beal is able to accomplish that will have to be seen. However, a first-round pick will be heading Miami's way regardless. Though it looks relatively insignificant for the immediate future, it gives them two first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, giving them flexibility as they look to add talent alongside Beal, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

For example, Kyle Lowry's expiring $29.7 million contract and two first-round picks might be used to entice a team like the Indiana Pacers to move Myles Turner.

The Atlanta Hawks appear willing to move one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray this offseason.

However, a betting man would be wise to assume they would move the latter if they had to choose.

Though Young is rumored to be on the hot seat in Atlanta, consider the unwavering loyalty they've shown him. A player whose leadership was questioned throughout the season.

A factor that may diminish Young's trade value even if Atlanta did want to move him.

That being said, Murray is the better fit for the Miami Heat, especially with his defensive ability.

Averaging no fewer than 20.5 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game over the past two seasons, Murray provides the Heat with a star point guard. A player that could be an All-Star or All-Defensive selection in any given season.

The best trade between Miami and Atlanta should see the Heat send Tyler Herro, Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin to the Hawks in exchange for Murray.

Both teams would be better off for it.

The Heat don't have to alter their identity or change their pecking order with Murray. The Hawks place a high-level shooter that needs the ball a bit less than Murray beside Young.