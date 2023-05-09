The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second-round series by a final score of 104-101. It was a game that came down to literally the final possession.

With 15 seconds remaining in the game, the Warriors had possession down just three points. Draymond Green had the ball in his hands and looked to get the ball to Klay Thompson in the left corner for a three-pointer. But Green threw the ball away, as Anthony Davis came up with a steal to seal the win for the Lakers.

Davis might not have stole that ball if it wasn’t for the basketball genius of LeBron James. On the final play, James went full coach mode and told Davis to head to the left corner to blow up the Warriors’ possession, per a tweet from Tommy Beer:

This was cool Lebron has a beautiful basketball mind pic.twitter.com/011Ip0km8s — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 9, 2023

LeBron James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 55 appearances this season (54 starts).

The Ohio native struggled to shoot the ball from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — James’ 32.1% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2015-16 season.

James and the Lakers have a pivotal Game 5 ahead of them on Wednesday night. If they beat the Warriors on the road, they will advance to their first Western Conference Finals since the year 2020. So here’s to hoping that James can lead the Lakers to another victory in Game 5 against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.