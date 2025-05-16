After taking two of three games versus the Washington Nationals in Truist Park this week, the Atlanta Braves (22-22) are back to .500. They made several minor transactions, trusted existing core members Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley to anchor the lineup through collectively lean times and gave big opportunities to young players like AJ Smith-Shawver and Drake Baldwin, and the formula has produced positive results.

The Braves weathered an 0-7 storm to start the 2025 MLB campaign and can now focus on returning to the National League's upper echelon. The imminent returns of star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and flame-throwing starting pitcher Spencer Strider should give the club a much better shot at completing that task. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is already clearing room for the latter, following the decision to option 2023 All-Star Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett.

However, Atlanta still needs someone to eat innings in the bullpen until Strider is officially activated off the injured list. Enter Dylan Dodd. The Braves are recalling the young left-hander, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.

Dodd has a 7.68 ERA in 36 1/3 career innings, having last pitched for the MLB team in August. He has transitioned to reliever after struggling to find his footing as a starter, so perhaps his next stint in Atlanta can be a productive one. The 26-year-old will probably not be around long, however.

Elder's demotion, which came after he logged consecutive quality starts and silenced the Nats, is intended to accommodate Strider's return. Dodd's arrival will ensure that manager Brian Snitker has an extra bullpen arm to fill the gap. Though, one can make a strong impression in a short period of time.

The 2021 third-round draft pick lumbered through a brutal first month of the season with the Stripers but has since gotten into a groove. He boasts a 1.69 ERA and eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched in May. Dylan Dodd hopes to keep the momentum rolling as he joins the Braves for their road series versus the Boston Red Sox (22-23).

Spencer Strider, who suffered a hamstring injury in April after just coming back from 2023 elbow surgery, is slated to start against the Nationals next week.