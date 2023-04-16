Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers participated in his 266th career playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, which is the most in NBA History. But that is not the craziest stat of the day, LeBron has played in more playoff games than the entire Grizzlies roster combined.

LeBron James has played in more playoffs games (266) than the entire Grizzlies roster (215) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2q5hT1to6p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

LeBron James has been no stranger to the NBA Playoffs, as he has gone to the NBA Finals 10 times, winning four of them. As a seven seed this this year’s Lakers, some believe he has a shot to add a fifth ring, or at least get to the NBA Finals for the 11th time in his career. It would be the first time since 2020 in the bubble that LeBron James would reach the finals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers took a huge 128-112 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. James played a good game, scoring 21 and grabbing 11 rebounds. However, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura put up great performances to steal home-court advantage in the series.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points, including a big three-pointer down the stretch. Anthony Davis scored 22 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and suffered a stinger before halftime that he eventually returned from. Rui Hachimura scored 29 off the bench and helped the Lakers separate late to get the win on the road.

With the Lakers looking competitive in this series, it will be interesting to see how many games James adds on to his record by the end of this year’s NBA Playoffs.