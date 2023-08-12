Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James absolutely loved Kwazi Gilmer's creative way to announce his commitment to UCLA football.

For those who missed it, the four-star wide receiver recreated LeBron's iconic Nike commercial to reveal his decision to go to UCLA football. Of course it quickly went viral, especially since Gilmer did a really great job pulling off the remake of the popular ad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kwazi gilmer (@_masterkwazi)

After seeing the video, LeBron himself reacted to it and showed plenty of love to Gilmer. He reposted the clip on his Instagram Story and wrote, “That's so cool and [fire]. [Salute] Kwazi and congrats kid!!!”

LeBron James absolutely loves 4-star WR Kwazi Gilmer's UCLA commitment announcement. Gilmer recreated LeBron's Nike pool commercial to announce his commitment. LeBron's response: "That's so cool and 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. 🫡 Kwazi and congrats kid!!!"#Lakers #UCLA pic.twitter.com/SfkzmHM2g6 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 12, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Here's the original Nike ad from LeBron James, which was released in 2006.

LeBron James Nike Commercial – Swimming Pool (2006) pic.twitter.com/vnkApWSrIy — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) March 6, 2023

Sure enough, aside from the fact that Kwazi Gilmer brought a smile to the faces of Lakers fans with his creative commitment pick, he certainly made the LA sports faithful hope again with his UCLA move. After all, the Bruins could really use some help in improving their 2024 class when they begin their Big Ten play.

Gilmer is considered the no. 196 player in the class of 2024. He is also rated the no. 30 WR overall and the 19th best player in California, per 247 Sports. Perhaps with his creativity, he can help bolster the Bruins offense, especially against some tough competition in the Big Ten.

As for LeBron, it surely looks like he found a reason to cheer for UCLA football as well despite his consistent show of love and support for Ohio schools and sports programs.